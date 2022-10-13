Stephens: Working to keep guns out of the hands of people in crisis

Reducing gun violence is my top priority. I have been combating gun violence for 22 years — first as a federal and county prosecutor leading the Firearms Unit and, now, as a Legislator who has served on the House Judiciary Committee for 12 years and the Chair of the statewide Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing who sets criminal sentencing policy for the entire Commonwealth. My passion for addressing this difficult subject has earned me the endorsement of CeaseFirePA in this election.

We’ve made some great strides over the years but there’s still more work to be done. Early in my legislative career I was intently focused on felons who illegally possess guns and authored many bills aimed at preventing violent criminals from illegally obtaining firearms and holding them accountable when they do.

Following the shooting at Sandy Hook I also began working on mass shootings and preventing people in crisis from obtaining firearms. I was responsible for convincing the Pennsylvania State Police to submit over 800,000 records to the national background check database to ensure those who are prohibited from purchasing a firearm in Pennsylvania due to mental health issues cannot obtain a firearm in another state.

I was a strong supporter of the effort to make it harder for domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Governor Wolf signed that measure into law a few years ago. And over the past several years, we have invested millions of dollars in gun violence prevention grants and school safety grants to better protect our school students.

After the shooting at Parkland in Florida, I learned about Extreme Risk Protection Orders because of the number of “red flags” the shooter exhibited before he committed his tragic and heinous acts. Shockingly, 60% of firearms deaths are suicides. The data shows us that if we can prevent someone in crisis, who is contemplating suicide, from accessing the most lethal means to kill themselves — a firearm — we can save their life. The fact is, most people who attempt suicide and fail don’t often try again so by giving someone in crisis some time and space away from their guns until they’ve gotten the help they need, we will save their life, and possibly many others. Red Flags Laws are in place in 19 other states and we should have one here in Pennsylvania as well.

Sadly, gunshot wounds have become the leading cause of death for children in America and Pennsylvania, recently surpassing automobile accidents. At my request, the House Children and Youth Committee recently held a hearing on this subject. We learned about the importance of safe storage laws for firearms to help protect children from accessing firearms and, again, reducing suicides so that’s something we need to focus on next session as well.

Every life lost to gun violence is one too many and by focusing on data-driven, evidence-based solutions we can work together to save lives by reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: Stephens: Working to keep guns out of the hands of people in crisis