Stepinac student dies after hit-and-run on McLean Avenue in Yonkers

YONKERS − A 16-year-old Archbishop Stepinac High School student died Thursday after he was struck a day earlier by a city worker who was allegedly driving a van while intoxicated, Yonkers police said.

Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was riding an electric scooter on McLean Avenue early Wednesday when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday morning.

Detectives identified the driver as Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old Yonkers resident and city Department of Public Works employee. Police said they believe Dolan had been drinking alcohol before the collision and was "under the influence of intoxicants." He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death, a felony.

“Our hearts go out to Christopher Hackett’s family and to his friends," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement. "This young man’s life was tragically and senselessly cut short. As for the accused driver, who is a City employee, the Police Department is conducting a full and fair investigation so that the District Attorney can hold him fully accountable under the law.”

Stepinac said in a Facebook post that it was mourning the loss of Hackett.

"Mr. Russo, CJ's counselor, put it best today: 'CJ's a great kid with an awesome heart. Always went out of his way for others,'" Stepinac said Thursday.

Stepinac said counselors would be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for students who would like to gather and share their memories of Hackett. A counselor also will be available in the chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Additional counselors will be available on Monday and Tuesday.

A prayer service at noon Friday for the school community in the auditorium will be broadcast online through Local Live: https://events.locallive.tv/events/86093.

Hit-and-run

Hackett, a Yonkers resident, was riding a scooter west in the eastbound lane of McLean Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

As he passed the shopping center at 660 McLean Ave., just east of Cricklewood North, he was hit head-on by a cargo van that was heading east in the eastbound lane, police said. The driver fled and a witness called 911.

Hackett was found on the ground with severe head injuries, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He died Thursday morning.

Dolan was identified as the suspect and arrested. His 2004 Chevrolet Express van was impounded as evidence.

Dolan was expected to be arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Friday. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, police said.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Christopher Hackett, Stepinac student, dies after Yonkers hit-and-run