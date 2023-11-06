Stepmom guilty, her elderly parents not guilty in torture and abuse of boy

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a woman and her elderly parents accused in the abuse and torture of the woman's stepson.

Amy Rodriguez, 46, was found guilty of four counts of child abuse. The jury, however, found her not guilty on seven other counts.

Rodriguez’s 68-year-old mother, Susan, and 72-year-old father, Armin, also stood trial along with her. They were found not guilty of all charges. Each had faced one count of child endangerment and complicity.

Amy Rodriguez looked down as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway read the verdicts Monday shortly after 1 p.m.

The torture and cruelty took many forms, prosecutors said, and began escalating sometime around 2018 and continued for several years.

Discipline by Amy Rodriguez ranged from beatings with a spoon to isolating the boy from the rest of the family. Prosecutors said the boy was forced to stand in his room, inside an imaginary square for hours at a time.

Eventually he had to eat meals while standing, prosecutors said. Video cameras monitored him

After he tried to run away, he was strapped to a bed, by his wrists and ankles.

If he wet or soiled his pants, according to prosecutors, he was put into a cold shower. At one point, was forced to wear pull-up diapers, even though he was 10 or 11 years old at the time.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Stepmom guilty, her parents not guilty in torture and abuse of boy