Stepmom of missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery arrested on new charge tied to a firearms theft

The stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is facing new charges.

The New Hampshire Attorney General says Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, has been arrested for two charges of receiving stolen property related to a theft of firearms that occurred in the fall of 2019 in Manchester.

Montgomery is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on other charges.

Prosecutors say that between September 29, 2019, and October 22, 2019, Kayla Montgomery received or retained a rifle and a shotgun, knowing that the firearms had been stolen or believing that they had probably been stolen.

Each charge is a class A felony and carries a maximum term of up to 15 years in prison.

“There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office. “Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no additional information about the facts of this case will be released at this time.”

The search for Harmony Montgomery continues. Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019. News of the 7-year-old’s disappearance was first announced by police in December 2021.

Kayla Montgomery and Adam Montgomery, the girl’s biological father, are facing numerous other charges related to the care of the little girl.

Harmony Montgomery case: Indictments returned against father and his wife

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at (603) 203-6060.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW