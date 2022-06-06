Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery pleads not guilty to perjury charges

The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019 pleaded not guilty to perjury charges on Monday after she was arrested over the weekend.

Kayla Montgomery waived her arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court and entered the not guilty plea in writing.

Montgomery is accused of lying to a grand jury in May about where she worked and what her shifts were around the time her stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, went missing.

Harmony was last seen in 2019 at the age 5, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, has been indicted on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The couple, described as estranged, told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. Her mother said she last saw her daughter during a phone video conversation at around Easter that year.

A $150,000 reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to Harmony.

Attorney for Kayla Montgomery says she’s accused of committing perjury, lying to the grand jury about location and hours of work shifts around the time #HarmonyMontgomery was last seen (November and December 2019)

She has entered a not-guilty plea and waived her appearance. pic.twitter.com/mEIjF2pKvu — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) June 6, 2022

Material from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

