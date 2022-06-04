The stepmother of missing NH girl, Kayla Montgomery arrested on perjury charges

25 Investigates has learned the stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery is in police custody on two counts of perjury charges, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Montgomery was arrested on Friday by the Manchester Police Department and is said to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester was previously indicted on a charge of theft by deception in March, in a case that was not said to be related to Harmony’s disappearance, and was arrested on gun charges in April.

Montgomery was released from jail back on May 6th following a judge’s decision to allow her bond in cases connected to the disappearance of the little girl.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019. According to authorities, Harmony’s disappearance was believed to have occurred between November and December of that year although police were not made aware until 2021.

In September of 2021, a concerned party made police aware that she had not seen Harmony in a long period of time and officials were later able to confirm her name did not appear in school registry systems.

Anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance can call or text a 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.

