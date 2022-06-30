STEPN’s DEX Surpasses Orca to Become Largest Decentralized Exchange on Solana

TheStreet.com

In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.