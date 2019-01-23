Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM): Cash Is King

If you are currently a shareholder in Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. Today we will examine STCM’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is Steppe Cement generating enough cash?

Steppe Cement’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Steppe Cement to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Steppe Cement’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

In Steppe Cement’s case, its strong FCF yield of 30.28% over the past year means it sufficiently compensates investors for the risk they are taking on by investing in the stock, as opposed to merely investing in the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Steppe Cement?

Can STCM improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 18%, ramping up from its current levels of US$17m to US$20m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, STCM’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 9.2% in the upcoming year, to 8.1% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

The outcome of Steppe Cement’s cash flow analysis is compelling. Its high potential lies in above-market cash yield as well as a strong cash flow growth outlook. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Steppe Cement to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

