Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 26%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Steppe Gold, is for revenues of US$37m in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 18% reduction in Steppe Gold's sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$50m in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Steppe Gold, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

Check out our latest analysis for Steppe Gold

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The consensus price target fell 15% to CA$3.32, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Steppe Gold's valuation following this update. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Steppe Gold analyst has a price target of CA$4.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$1.75. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 32% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 130% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Steppe Gold is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Steppe Gold this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Steppe Gold after today.

Want more information? At least one of Steppe Gold's three analysts has provided estimates out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Increase To Their Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Forecasts

    Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ:QRHC ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts...

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • 1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

    This under-the-radar payments company can bring experience, stability, and aggressive growth to your portfolio.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • ‘Something will give’ in U.S. stock market amid ‘discomforting sentiment signals,’ Citi warns

    A stock-market pullback of 10% 'seems quite reasonable' and any catalyst for weakness should be closely watched as valuation is no longer attractive amid a long stretch of 'discomforting sentiment signals,' according to Citigroup analysts.

  • Why I Am Never Selling Innovative Industrial Properties REIT

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a unique real estate investment trust (REIT), as it's the first, and currently only, publicly traded REIT that specializes in the ownership, management, and leasing of real estate exclusively for the medical marijuana industry. The growth IIPR has achieved in such a short period of time is impressive by any standards. There are a number of contributing factors that set this REIT apart from the rest.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Alphabet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Half a trillion dollars wiped from China markets in a week as clampdowns shatter confidence

    China's tech stocks slumped to new lows on Friday and Hong Kong's benchmark index hit an almost 10-month trough, as an unrelenting series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns crushed investors' confidence. More than $560 billion in market value has been wiped off Hong Kong and mainland China exchanges in a week as funds capitulate out of once-favoured stocks, unsure which sectors regulators will target next. The Hang Seng fell 1.8% and its weekly drop of 5.8% was the largest since the height of the pandemic panic in financial markets in March 2020.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]