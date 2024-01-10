Stepping away from my business was not an option. We are leaning into the pivot.

April Hancock is owner of JaeLuxe Shoetique.

With the holiday season behind us, I’m reflecting on the last few years that included a pandemic and I am planning for my business’ future in an entirely new way.

I find myself again embracing the pivot.

I started my own fashion boutique, JaeLuxe, nearly 9 years ago, and am excited that we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary next year.

As a busy mom and a women-owned Black small business owner, I’ve learned firsthand how vulnerable small businesses are to changing economic conditions, and how flexible small business owners must be to stay successful.

Adapting to changing market conditions, whether by adjusting how you communicate with customers during a pandemic or deciding to transition to online sales, comes with risk and uncertainty.

Even though JaeLuxe grew as a known brand over the past decade in central Ohio, we recently made the decision to go back to sales entirely online.

While a storefront boutique isn’t completely gone from our future goals, we believe the decision to sell exclusively online will help our fashion boutique become more of a household name and an international brand.

Our Facebook and Instagram platforms and followers have certainly boosted our confidence in making this decision. Why? I can count on them.

They have become our local community.

In fact, most of our customers regularly interact with us via these platforms, and this has created a real sense of loyalty to our brand. This began in earnest during the pandemic and has continued since.

The pandemic was a particularly difficult time for working moms and small business owners as many women stepped away from work to care for family full time.

For me, stepping away from my business was not an option, so I quickly pivoted to focus primarily on e-commerce.

Apparently, I was not alone.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Retail Trade Survey noted that e-commerce sales increased by 43% in 2020 alone, rising from $571.2 billion in 2019 to $815.4 billion in 2020. In addition, I had to find a new way to keep my community engaged.

It's amazing how deeply I can connect virtually with my customers, allowing the shopping experience at a women-owned local small business to remain personalized and intimate.

This is the benefit of shopping small that you won’t find in large retail chains.

Shopping local — online — can still be a personal experience, boosted by a strong following on Facebook and Instagram.

Small business owners take pride in getting to know customers, and provide personalized recommendations based on individual tastes, and this doesn’t have to change if you are shopping online or in person.

If you are a fellow small business owner, my advice to you is to not be afraid of needing to pivot-whether in your business model, how you engage with customers, or the methods you use to sell your products.

Let’s recognize that shopping “local” can be in person, or an entirely virtual experience.

Regardless of how you shop, know that doing so still directly benefits local families, creates a more equitable business community, and celebrates entrepreneurship.

