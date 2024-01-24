The steps Jackson needs to take to offer more affordable housing
Governor Whitmer states that making housing more affordable will require serious investments, here are the steps Jackson is taking.
Governor Whitmer states that making housing more affordable will require serious investments, here are the steps Jackson is taking.
If you're turning on your TV's closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
Research shows that starting tackle football early increases the risk of severe brain disease later in life, but every effort to bar young kids from playing has collapsed under fierce opposition.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
'Best bodysuit ever,' says one of 4,000+ delighted Amazon shoppers.
"I am not so tense driving at night now! Gives me a little peace of mind," shared a fan.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
We're just a few weeks into 2024, but it's been a rough ride for Apple.
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Ben Goodwin, the co-founder and CEO of Olipop, a soda startup making low-sugar pop with probiotics. Goodwin talked about his foray into the soda space after working in kombucha and discovering the positive impacts of paying attention to microbiome health. How he balances being a CEO and still formulating all the new Olipop flavors himself.
Social Security was a prominent issue in the frenzied final days of the contest between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in New Hampshire. Expect the same for the rest of this election year.
Judge Tanya Chutkan announces that a trial she will oversee for Jan. 6 defendant Anthony Mastanduno will begin on April 2, making it clear that former President Donald Trump’s trial on election interference charges will be pushed back.
Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers. In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said.
The stories you need to start your day: New Hampshire primary takeaways, Oscar snubs for ‘Barbie’ and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Bilt Rewards, whose platform aims to allow consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, has raised $200 million at a $3.1 billion valuation, the company announced today. General Catalyst led the financing, which more than doubles the New York-based company’s valuation compared to its $150 million October 2022 raise. Eldridge and existing backers Left Lane Capital, Camber Creek and Prosus Ventures.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
It’s the former president’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s Iowa caucuses.
Netflix said its WWE deal won't change its overall sports strategy.
In a world where healthcare access is disproportionately skewed by geography and income, Forta Health raised a substantial round of funding to level the playing field a bit. The company says it is aiming to democratize access to healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence tools, including large language models, to empower caregivers and enhance clinical treatments. Its approach is not only making strides in healthcare provision but also narrowing the healthcare accessibility gap in geographical regions where physician outreach is inadequate.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
'Peace of mind, not piece of finger,' joked one of over 28,000 fans.
Here are the key differences between credit unions and banks.