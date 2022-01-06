Steps taken to address Florida's affordable housing crisis

Suzanne Cabrera

A Moment with... is an opinion feature in which The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board asks community leaders for their take on issues affecting our community and the state. Suzanne Cabrera, president & CEO of the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County, Inc. shares her concerns about Florida's affordable housing crisis.

1. The lack of affordable housing in South Florida has been an ongoing problem. Are there any signs that this issue may finally be addressed?

Yes, we are making a great deal of progress in addressing the housing affordability crisis. Our first step was a housing needs assessment which showed just how severe the problem is in our county and it was worse than we could have imagined. A steering committee, made up of community leaders and housing stakeholders has been meeting monthly for the past few years to develop a plan. Our plan addresses incentives, regulatory barriers, neighborhood/community revitalization, and financing options. The plan will also be viewed through a racial equity lens. The catalyst will be a bond issue generating between $150 million to $200 million, which will begin to address the deficit in units. Having this countywide plan will make the difference. If we fund and implement the plan, we will be able to make a meaningful difference in Palm Beach County.

2. There have been changes in the way the state will dole out the Sadowski Affordable Housing funds. Will that help address the crisis?

Last year the Legislature passed legislation that will impact our local share of the state housing trust fund. In past years, we have had to fight for funds to be allocated but the change guarantees that funds will not be swept and will be included in the budget. However, the legislation also takes half the funding to be used for other purposes other than affordable housing. So, we have a guarantee – but only for 50% of the funds. And so far, we have an indication that we will see these funds as the just released Governor’s budget includes $355.4 million for housing. Now we are waiting to see what the House and Senate will do in their state budget recommendations in the next few weeks.

Story continues

3. What can local governments do to help keep police, fire, teachers and other key workers afford to live within or near their local communities?

Local governments can play a huge role by incentivizing the types of housing we need and taking actions such as adding density to projects that will includes affordable units. They can also offer more flexibility with planning and zoning, waive or lower fees impact and permit fees, and expedite the process so developers can afford to add workforce units. Their policies need to reflect the type of development we need for our community so their workforce can afford to live locally.

4. Have you seen initiatives outside of Florida that could work here to help address the problem?

As part of our planning process, we looked at hundreds of housing plans throughout the country and have been reviewing the success of those plans. We have incorporated the most successful aspects that we feel would translate to our specific challenges such as land constraints and the accompanying property prices.

5. Is the lack of affordable housing an issue South Florida will just have to endure in the foreseeable future?

It is and will continue to be a challenge for our community but there is hope. We have been working on solutions for over a decade and have made progress with strategies such as inclusionary zoning, impact fee assistance, Community Land Trusts but it is difficult to keep up with the level of growth we have been experiencing. That is one reason dramatic action is needed. We feel the bond issue will provide the catalyst needed to supercharge efforts to address this crisis

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: State and local initiatives addressing Florida's affordable housing crisis