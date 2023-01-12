Stepson accused of fatally shooting stepfather in Gastonia

A 23-year-old man is wanted by Gastonia Police in relation to the fatal shooting of his 34-year-old stepfather Wednesday night, according to Gastonia Police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Sixth Avenue at 10:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. When officers arrived they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to reports

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

This marks the first homicide in Gastonia, and the second in Gaston County, of the new year.

