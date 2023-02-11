StepStone Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: US$6.94m (down by 114% from US$48.3m profit in 3Q 2022).

  • US$0.11 loss per share (down from US$0.83 profit in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

StepStone Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 38% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.5% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the US.

Performance of the American Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for StepStone Group that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Belinda Carlisle at the London Palladium: like being waterboarded with pink icing sugar

    Skipping nimbly around the London Palladium stage like a woman half her age, dressed in a black turtle-neck jumper and sparkly gold skirt, one of the biggest-selling female singers of the 1980s was on the comeback trail. In her heyday, Belinda Carlisle was perhaps her era’s most representative star, touting consummately sculpted pop, drained of all complication and angst for maximum marketability.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • Ford Stock Is Falling. It’s Because Management Did Something Right.

    Friday morning, the stock was down much more than either the broader market or shares of other auto manufacturers.

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Kroger Makes a Big Move in its Battle With Walmart, Costco, and Target

    Kroger opens a new facility in a key market to deliver groceries as the company takes on its competitors.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • This Stock Could Soar in the Next Bull Market

    Bull and bear markets exercise their influence to raise and lower share prices. January ended up being a solid month for many technology and growth stocks, a sign that the headwinds of this current bear market might finally be easing to allow for the next market cycle upward. When that time comes, enterprise software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) might just be among the stocks leading the pack.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to a 13.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Money Markets Pay 4.5%. If You’re Getting Less on a Sweep Account, It’s Time for ‘Cash Sorting.’

    A lot has changed in two years, when rates were hugging zero and the banks’ 1% looked like a screaming bargain. Plus, why Charles Schwab looks like a longer-term buy.

  • 2 Solid Index Funds for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    In 2022, the S&P 500 had one of its worst years in history, falling 19.4% as recession fears rippled through Wall Street. That sharp decline in the broader market makes a strong case for dividend-paying index funds, especially for investors looking to minimize volatility in their portfolios.

  • Adani: Narendra Modi’s key ally threatening India’s economy

    After sweeping to victory in the 2014 general election, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hopped on a private jet from his home state of Gujarat to the capital New Delhi.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Weyerhaeuser (WY) Attracts Investors With 5.6% Dividend Hike

    Weyerhaeuser (WY) hikes quarterly dividend, abiding by its annual 5% base dividend growth commitment by 2025.

  • 5 REITs Hitting Higher Highs In February

    Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs. While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%. The mREIT is selling off fro

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Stance That Forthcoming Tesla Product Will 8X Its Stock Price

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has been a Tesla proselytizer for quite some time. "Tesla is one of the most profound AI [artificial intelligence] companies out there," she told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. "Autonomous taxi platforms, and Tesla is in the pole position, will have [profit] margins in the 80% range."

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]

  • Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes

    Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.