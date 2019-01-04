Is Stericycle, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRCL) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Stocks with market capitalization between $2B and $10B, such as Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) with a size of US$3.3b, do not attract as much attention from the investing community as do the small-caps and large-caps. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk adjusted returns than both of those groups. This article will examine SRCL’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a top-level understanding, so I encourage you to look further into SRCL here.

Does SRCL produce enough cash relative to debt?

SRCL’s debt level has been constant at around US$2.8b over the previous year – this includes long-term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$52m for investing into the business. On top of this, SRCL has generated cash from operations of US$207m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 7.3%, meaning that SRCL’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SRCL’s case, it is able to generate 0.073x cash from its debt capital.

Can SRCL meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at SRCL’s US$749m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.07x. Generally, for Commercial Services companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does SRCL face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

SRCL is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 97%. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SRCL’s case, the ratio of 3.57x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Although SRCL’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SRCL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Stericycle to get a more holistic view of the mid-cap by looking at:

