Sterling City couple finalist in Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher contest

"The root of it all is to serve the Lord, work hard and help feed the world."

A Sterling City couple is a finalist in the this year’s Texas Farm Bureau Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher contest.

"Young farmers and ranchers are cultivating a bright future for agriculture and for Texas," the TFB contest website stated. "This year’s finalists share a drive, dedication and passion for agriculture."

Kade and Morgan Hodges of Sterling City.

The competition recognizes the accomplishments of some of the state’s top agricultural leaders between the ages of 18 and 35.

Kade and Morgan Hodges of Sterling City found themselves in the top three finalists along with couples from Port Lavaca and Brownwood after applying for the contest.

“We are proud of these young farmers and ranchers who represent a bright future for Texas agriculture and the next generation of Texas Farm Bureau leaders,” said TFB President Russell Boening. “These couples are innovative and are always looking for ways to diversify their farms and ranches. We are proud to recognize them for their dedication to Texas agriculture.”

The finalists are chosen from TFB’s district winners, the website stated. A panel of volunteer judges visited the finalists on their farms. The state winner will be named at TFB’s 90th Annual Meeting Dec. 1-3 in Frisco.

"I serve on the Young Farmer and Rancher Advisory Committee and I can definitely say the program is in the business of connecting young people to one another to help grow their network and connecting them to opportunities to help further business or career," Morgan said.

The contest is for full-time farmers and ranchers, but there is also a Excellence in Agriculture Contest.

"That contest is for folks who will work in agriculture support roles or the majority of their income does not come from farming and ranching, so there's really a little bit for everyone in the Texas Farm Bureau," Morgan said.

Kade, 28, met his wife while at school at Texas A&M. He received an Undergraduate and Masters degree in animal science. Morgan, 24, also got her Undergraduate in animal science with a minor in business. She then went on to get her Masters of applied science with a specialization in beef cattle production from University of Nebraska Lincoln, as well as a certificate in ranch management and beef industry leadership from Angelo State University.

The two now run Hodges Livestock in Sterling City.

Hodges Livestock.

"Our overall mission at Hodges Livestock is to be good stewards of God's creation while raising productive and profitable livestock for both consumers and seller ranchers," Morgan said.

The Hodges raise sheep, lambs, rams, commercial angus and much more. They also lease a feed lot where they formulate and mix their own custom rations.

Kade said his family has been ranching in Sterling County since around 1889. He is the fifth generation.

"My family raised some of the first rambling sheep here in West Texas," he said. "They got some of the first ones in the early 1900s. These rural white hair sheep that came about in the late 1990s, my grandfather purchased some of the very first ones from the man who developed them here near Snyder."

Morgan said they started ranching so Kade could continue his family’s ranching legacy.

"We can pass down a successful business to the future generations and produce safe, wholesome, nutritious animal protein for people to enjoy," Morgan said. "We're definitely looking to grow. We're going to continue to improve our livestock genetics. The root of it all is to serve the Lord, work hard and help feed the world."

The two said it was an honor to be a finalists in the contest.

The winner receives a $60,000 member dealer voucher; the other two finalists get a $500 cash award.

"All we can do is hope and pray that we're elected to win, but I think what we're most excited for it to advocate for agriculture and help get young producers plugged into Young Farmer Rancher program," Morgan said. "We're really passionate about getting the next generation involved, that part is really special to us."

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Sterling City couple finalist in Texas Farm Bureau contest