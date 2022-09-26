Pound plunges to all-time low against dollar – live updates

sterling pound dollar markets live news tax economy ftse 100

Good morning.

The pound has slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, after the Chancellor hinted more tax cuts would follow those he announced last week.

Sterling fell by more than four per cent to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asia trade before it regained some ground to about 1.05 dollars early on Monday, when the euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears.

Kwasi Kwarteng has previously brushed off questions about the markets' reaction to his mini-budget – which outlined the biggest programme of tax cuts for 50 years – after it was announced on Friday using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing.

Mr Kwarteng on Sunday claimed the cuts "favour people right across the income scale" amid accusations they mainly help the rich.

He and Prime Minister Liz Truss have defended the package, despite analysis suggesting the measures, which include abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, will see only the incomes of the wealthiest households grow while most people will be worse off.

But Mr Kwarteng insisted he is "focused on tax cuts across the board".

05:59 AM

Euro touches fresh 20-year trough

The euro also touched a fresh 20-year trough to the dollar on simmering recession fears, as the energy crisis extends towards winter amid an escalation in the Ukraine war.

The dollar built on its recovery against the yen following the shock of last week's currency intervention by Japanese authorities, as investors returned their focus to the contrast between a hawkish Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan's insistence on sticking to massive stimulus.

The dollar index – whose basket includes sterling, the euro and the yen – reached 114.58 for the first time since May 2002 before easing to 113.73, 0.52pc higher than the end of last week.

"The poor situation in the UK exacerbates support for the USD, (which) can track higher again this week," Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report. "If a sense of crisis about the world economy were to emerge, the USD could jump significantly."

05:46 AM

'Sterling getting absolutely hammered'

Sterling tumbled to a record trough on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit, Reuters has reported.

The pound's searing drop helped the safe-haven US dollar to a new two-decade peak against a basket of major peers.

Sterling slumped as much as 4.9pc to an all-time nadir of $1.0327, before stabilising around $1.05405, 2.9pc below the previous session's close.

"Sterling is getting absolutely hammered," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. "Investors are searching out a response from the Bank of England. They're saying this is not sustainable."

05:41 AM

Intra-day decline biggest since 2020

The size of the pound’s intra-day decline on Monday was the biggest since March 2020.

Option markets show the odds of the currency falling to parity with the dollar this year has increased to 63pc. The sterling was at $1.0487 as of 1pm in Tokyo.

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, will face a rebellion from Tory backbenchers against her tax cuts if the pound falls to parity with the dollar, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some in the markets are already calling for emergency Bank of England action to stem the tide, an unprecedented action in modern times that would risk adding to the sense of panic.

“The scale of the move today means the BoE will be forced into action, at the very least to try and jawbone some stability,” said John Bromhead, currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Sydney.

An “inter-meeting hike is incoming”, with traders already pricing in a 100 basis-point increase by the central bank in November, he said.

05:36 AM

Beleaguered currency fell to as low as $1.0350

The pound plunged almost five per cent to a record low after Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to press on with more tax cuts, even as markets delivered a damning verdict on the new Chancellor of the Exchequer’s fiscal policies.

The bulk of the currency’s slide on Monday took place in a frantic 20-minute selloff, evoking cries of a flash crash by traders. The beleaguered currency fell to as low as $1.0350, as investors punished the Chancellor for his unapologetic dash for growth.

The decline followed the release on Friday of the Government’s “Growth Plan”, a budget in all but name and the biggest tax giveaway in half a century. If the rout continues and widens into broader markets, there’s a risk Prime Minister Liz Truss’s days-old administration may be pushed into a crisis that could force a rapid policy response.

“The pound’s crash is showing markets have a lack of confidence in the UK and that its financial strength is under siege,” said Jessica Amir, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Sydney. “The pound is a whisker away from parity and the situation is going to only worsen from here.”

05:33 AM

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened down on Monday after another tough week across world markets fuelled by recession fears as central banks ramp up interest rates to battle inflation.

The Hang Seng Index plummeted 0.56pc, or 99.85 points, to 17,833.42, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.75pc, or 23.15 points, to 3,065.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.62pc, or 12.21 points, to 1,951.48.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower on Monday following a long weekend. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 1.44pc, or 392.37 points, to 26,761.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.34pc, or 25.66 points, to 1,890.46.