Sterling Heights officer resigns amid probe of George Floyd Facebook post

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Mar. 2—A Sterling Heights police officer who was on leave as his department investigated an image posted on his private Facebook page that appeared to mock the death of George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis last year has resigned, city officials confirmed Monday.

In a statement, the city said the officer, whose name has not been released, quit "prior to disciplinary action." Other details were not released.

"This incident is confirmation that the City must remain vigilant in identifying and rooting out such behavior, which has no place in a municipal organization that serves an incredibly diverse population," the statement said. "This incident further shows the City's commitment to making sure each and every resident, business owner, and visitor feels welcome and safe in Sterling Heights. This objective is integral to realizing the City's vision for Sterling Heights as a community that is vibrant, inclusive, and distinctive."

The officer was placed on unpaid leave last week after WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported his alleged posting that showed a picture of Floyd with Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck, accompanied by a caption: "When you gotta change a tire but don't want to get your trousers dirty."

Floyd, an African-American man, was being arrested on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill at a business. He died of asphyxia, according to an autopsy, and authorities determined Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while other officers watched.

Chauvin was fired and faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. A trial starts soon, with jury selection beginning next week.

Three other fired officers go on trial in August.

A Sterling Heights representative told The Detroit News last week that city employees, including in the police department, are required to adhere to a social media policy.

