Sterling Knox appointed to Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee

May 2—BEMIDJI — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently appointed Sterling Knox, a 2018 Bemidji State University graduate, to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.

Knox's term will begin on May 4 and will continue through Jan. 5, 2026. He will be replacing former committee member Rachel Prudhomme.

The Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee oversees the state's compliance with the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act and provides leadership and support to set a vision for juvenile justice.