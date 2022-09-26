Sterling plunges to all-time low in scathing appraisal of fiscal plan

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows British pound banknotes
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sterling tumbled nearly 5% to an all-time low on Monday as investors ran for the exits after the new government's fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain's finances to their limits.

The currency dived as much as 4.85% to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61% dive from Friday, when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, and the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972 to pay for them.

Economists and investors said Prime Minister Liz Truss's government, in power for less than three weeks, was losing financial credibility in unveiling such a plan just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain surging inflation.

Sterling was last down 2.7% at $1.0560.

Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, called the currency's record plunge "incredible".

"The weekend press tarred and feathered sterling with assertions of its emerging-market status," he said.

"I don't buy that schadenfreude. Still, there is now bound to be speculation of an emergency BOE meeting and rate hike."

Kwarteng's announcement marked a step change in British financial policy, harking back to the Thatcherite and Reaganomics doctrines of the 1980s that critics have derided as a return to "trickle down" economics.

The so-called mini budget is designed to snap the economy out of a period of double-digit inflation driven by surging energy prices and a 15-year run of stagnant real wage growth.

In total, the plans will require an extra 72 billion pounds of government borrowing over the next six months alone.

British government bond yields surged by the most in a day in more than three decades on Friday, with yields on the five-year gilt - one of the most sensitive to any near-term shift in interest rate or borrowing expectations - up by half a percentage point.

"When we see those gilt markets open a little later on, we're probably going to see a pretty sharp spike," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone.

"In this environment, you either need to see much higher growth - which isn't happening at the moment - or you need to see significantly higher bond yields to incentivise capital inflows. To get bond yields up to those levels, you need to see the Bank of England coming out and doing an emergency hike."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • KKR-led $13 billion buyout of Australia's Ramsay Health collapses

    A KKR & Co Inc led group withdrew a A$20 billion ($13 billion) approach for Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care after talks hit a stalemate, killing Australia's biggest deal of the year and sending the target's shares tumbling. The would-be buyers had proposed paying A$88 per share in cash for the company in April, but cut the cash component in August after Ramsay reported a worse than expected 39% slump in annual profit, blaming COVID-19-related staffing problems. Then last month Ramsay said the KKR-led group had notified it that it would not improve on what Ramsay considered a "meaningfully inferior" offer, due to the target company's weak business performance.

  • Taiwan Dollar Depreciates to Weakest Level Since January 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar depreciated to the weakest level in more than five years, dragged lower by persistent equity outflows and the surging greenback along with lingering geopolitical tensions with China. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Put

  • BOJ Boosts Regular Bond Buying Operation as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan boosted its bond purchase amounts at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield rebounded toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often

  • Won’s Weakening Risks Amplifying Inflation, Bank of Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A persistent depreciation of the won against the dollar risks exacerbating inflationary pressures in South Korea, the nation’s central bank said, pledging to take action to boost stability if needed.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin

  • SEC Ramps Up Scrutiny of Private Equity Firms’ Writedowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyout firms have been forced to erase billions of dollars from the value of their wagers in the economic downturn, and financial regulators are now scrutinizing whether managers are reducing fees for investors when those deals sour.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarten

  • Global Bonds Tumble as UK Tax Cuts Deliver Fresh Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off Monday to extend the worst bond slide in decades as UK tax cuts fueled concern a wave of government spending will compel global central banks to become even more hawkish.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Oft

  • Tender to sell Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters to close on Oct 31

    A tender sale of China Evergrande Group's headquarters in Hong Kong will close on Oct. 31, real estate services firm Savills said, appointed by receivers to dispose of the asset. Lenders of struggling Evergrande appointed receiver Alvarez and Marsal earlier this month to seize the China Evergrande Center in Hong Kong, a Companies Registry filing showed, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis. Savills said in a statement on Sunday the sale of the 27-storey office tower in the Wan Chai district will include existing tenancies.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Drop in Rocky Start to Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rallied, bond yields climbed and Asian shares slid amid unrelenting pressure on risk-sensitive assets as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often and C

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss calls for ‘even more special’ ties with US

    Britain and the U.S. are still best mates, says the U.K.’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss. “I do think our relationship is special, and it’s increasingly important at a time when we’re facing threats from Russia, increased assertiveness from China,” she said in an interview aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Truss had been asked about her previous comments describing U.S.-U.K. ties as ...

  • Hitting the Books: How Southeast Asia's largest bank uses AI to fight financial fraud

    'Working with AI' by Thomas Davenport and Steven Miller is filled with case studies looking at commonplace human-AI collaboration and providing insight into the potential implications of these interactions.

  • Bolsonaro, Lula Enter Final Week Before Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s presidential election front-runners spent the weekend ahead of the Oct. 2 vote at several events throughout the country’s main states, as they try to convince the still-undecided. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Ofte

  • Oil’s Retreat Deepens as Dollar’s Surge Looms Over Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell again as the dollar’s surge to a fresh peak and mounting recessionary concerns threatened global demand, deepening a rout.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldWest Texas Interme

  • Pound Hits Record Low as Selling Continues After U.K. Tax-Cut Plan

    The British pound fell to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade on Monday as selling continued after the U.K. government on Friday unveiled the country's biggest tax cuts since the early 1970s. The pound briefly fell below $1.04, hitting a record low, according to data on CQG.

  • Pound slumps to all-time low against dollar

    Sterling plunged by 4% in early Asia trade to the lowest level since decimalisation in 1971.

  • Giorgia Meloni Claims Victory in Italy's General Election

    In the early hours of Monday, September 26, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in her country’s general election.Exit polls indicated her right-wing party, Brothers of Italy, and her coalition partners had secured enough of the vote to form government, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported late on Sunday.Speaking to supporters, Meloni said that while there were still votes to be counted, it was clear that Italians had chosen a “centre-right government led by Brothers of Italy.”She said she understood the responsibility placed upon her and that her government would “not betray it as we have never betrayed it.”“If we are called to govern the nation we will do it for everyone, to unite the people by exalting what unites rather than what divides,” she said.If formally elected, Meloni would make history as Italy’s first female prime minister. Credit: Giorgia Meloni via Storyful

  • Pound Drops to Record Low as UK Signals More Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe pound plunged 4.7% to a record low after Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to press on with more tax cuts, even as markets delivered a damning verdict on the

  • Giorgia Meloni's right triumphs in Italy's election

    Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Provisional results showed the rightist bloc should have a strong majority in both houses of parliament, potentially giving Italy a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.

  • Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

    “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it.”

  • Trump Even 'More Dangerous' Than We Thought, Warns Rep. Adam Schiff

    Trump's claim he could declassify files with his mind doesn't "demonstrate much intelligence of any kind," the lawmaker said.

  • Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

    Former President Trump has tracked appearances made by DeSantis, while also monitoring the governor's poll numbers, per The Washington Post.