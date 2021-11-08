Sterling police on lookout for pickup that hit pedestrian and left the scene

Sterling police posted a photo of a vehicle that resembles the one involved in the hit-and-run Saturday night.

STERLING – A young female pedestrian was seriously injured when a speeding pickup struck her on Chase Hill Road near Rota Spring Farms Saturday night, police said.

The vehicle left the scene, prompting an alert to police throughout the region.

The victim was struck in the face by the vehicle's passenger side mirror, Sterling police said in a Facebook post. Her injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m.

Police believe the truck is a newer model, dark-colored Ford F150, with oversized tow mirrors and cab marker lights. The mirror broke off, police said.

