Here’s What Sterling Tools Limited’s (NSE:STERTOOLS) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Sterling Tools Limited’s (NSE:STERTOOLS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Sterling Tools has a price to earnings ratio of 25.77, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹25.77 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Sterling Tools

How Do You Calculate Sterling Tools’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sterling Tools:

P/E of 25.77 = ₹354.8 ÷ ₹13.77 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Sterling Tools increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 32%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Sterling Tools’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Sterling Tools has a higher P/E than the average company (19.6) in the machinery industry.

NSEI:STERTOOLS PE PEG Gauge December 24th 18 More

That means that the market expects Sterling Tools will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Sterling Tools’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Sterling Tools’s ₹216m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Sterling Tools’s P/E Ratio

Sterling Tools’s P/E is 25.8 which is above average (17.1) in the IN market. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.