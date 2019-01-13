Should You Like Sterling Tools Limited’s (NSE:STERTOOLS) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll evaluate Sterling Tools Limited (NSE:STERTOOLS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sterling Tools:

0.26 = ₹763m ÷ (₹3.5b – ₹625m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Sterling Tools has an ROCE of 26%.

Is Sterling Tools’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Sterling Tools’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 15% average in the Machinery industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Sterling Tools’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





NSEI:STERTOOLS Last Perf January 13th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Sterling Tools’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sterling Tools has total liabilities of ₹625m and total assets of ₹3.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

Our Take On Sterling Tools’s ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Sterling Tools could be worthy of further investigation. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.