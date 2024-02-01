Sterling Township supervisor announces run for 139th District

Sterling Township Supervisor Jeff Olsommer, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for the 139th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

State Rep. Joe Adams currently represents the districts and recently announced he will not run again.

Olsommer, in his official announcement, is described as a local small businessman, local elected official and dedicated community leader.

The 139th District includes part of Pike County, consisting of Blooming Grove, Dingman, Greene, Lackawaxen, Milford, Palmyra, Shohola and Westfall townships and Matamoras and Milford boroughs; and part of Wayne County, consisting of Cherry Ridge, Dreher, Lake, Lehigh, Palmyra, Paupack, Salem, South Canaan and Sterling townships and Hawley Borough.

Jeff Olsommer, a Republican, is running for the 139th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2024.

“We live in a special place – a place where you can raise a family, build a business and count on your neighbor,” said Olsommer. “I became a township supervisor to serve my community and help protect our rural way of life. That is why the people of Wayne and Pike counties can trust me to use my proven experience, record of accomplishments and conservative values to make our communities better places to live, work and raise a family.”

Olsommer continued by saying, “My priorities will be those of the people in Pike and Wayne counties – reducing taxes for our hardworking families and seniors on fixed incomes, enacting pro-growth policies to help rural Pennsylvania prosper, investing in our police to reduce crime, empowering parents to have more control over their children’s education, reducing the amount of government intrusion in our daily lives, defending the sanctity of human life and safeguarding our 2nd Amendment rights. Having family that works in public education I understand the value of quality education and the need for local control."

Olsommer serves as a board member of the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation and chairman of the Sterling Township Board of Supervisors and the Sterling United Methodist Church Trustees. He previously served as a Wayne County Republican State Committee member and the former director of the Western Wayne Education Foundation, Wayne Economic Development Corporation and Southern Wayne Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A lifelong resident of Wayne County, Olsommer is a graduate of Western Wayne High School and East Stroudsburg University. He lives with his wife, Kelli, in Sterling.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Jeff Olsommer running to succeed Joe Adams in 139th District seat