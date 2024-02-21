Sterling's world-renowned Wahl Clipper donates to Rockford Barbershop Project

A national manufacturer is showing its support for a Rockford-area program that promotes mental health and aims stop domestic violence.

The Sterling, Illinois-based Wahl Clipper Corporation is donating nearly $500 worth of barber equipment to Precision Cuts Barbershop, a pilot participant in the city's new Barbershop Project.

As participants in the project, Rockford-area barbers and stylists are trained to connect their clients to mental health counselors and other resources in the Rockford area.

To show its support for the program, Wahl is sending Precision Cuts a Five-Star Cordless Magic Clipper, a detailer, finishing shaver and various other pieces of equipment.

“This is a blessing,” said Jermane Robinson, owner of Precision Cuts Barbershop at 305 Mulberry St., in downtown Rockford. “I use Wahl. It’s a company that’s been around a long time.”

Hair clippers sit on a shelf on Feb. 9, 2024, at Precision Cuts Barbershop, 305 Mulberry St., in downtown Rockford.

Created in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention, the Barbershop Project was launched in January. Organizers say they’re happy that its unique approach to tackling mental heal and domestic abuse is resonating beyond Rockford.

“This speaks to the strength of the program and the idea that we are all kind of coalescing around,” said Brandon Tillman, manager of community violence prevention for the city of Rockford.

In addition to providing counseling resources to their clients, barbers and beauticians also donate their services at free haircutting events through the Barbershop Project. Nearly 30 hair professionals are currently taking part.

“They’re doing it, not because they’re getting paid, but because they care about the community that they’re serving,” Tillman said. “So, I am glad to see that the community and Wahl recognizes and respects those contributions.”

Wahl representatives called the program transformative, and said the services barbers and beauticians are providing through the Barbershop Project are invaluable.

“We join hands with local barbers to empower them with the tools they need to make a real difference in their communities,” the company said in an email to the Register Star. “It's not just about haircuts. It’s about fostering a safe space for dialogue and healing. We're proud to stand alongside the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention and other dedicated partners in this vital initiative."

Robinson said because he’s seeing more clients as part of the Barbershop Project, the new Wahl products will be put to good use.

“Being able to give back and be recognized for something that’s from the heart is a gift,” he said.

The Barbershop Project will host “Shop Talk 101,” a free community listening session about the program, at 5:50 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19, at the Community Life Center, 1011 Bishop Washington Ave., Rockford.

Barber Jermane Robinson opens up about his life and cuts Mytarian Reynolds' hair on Jan. 24, 2024 at Precision Cuts Barbershop.

The Wahl Corporation was founded in 1919 by Sterling High School graduate Leo Wahl, who studied engineering at the University of Illinois and later created the first handheld electric haircutting clipper with its own motor.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

