UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship

For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens.

Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’ championship on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the restaurant on 795 Baxter Street. The Athens location is the only Raising Canes in all of Georgia.

Graves will unveil a new custom Bennett portrait which will hang on the wall of the Athens Restaurant, and make a toast with Pappy Van Winkle, which is Bennett’s favorite bourbon.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Monday, Bennett led his team to score the most points ever in a national championship game, throwing for six touchdowns himself in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Bennett had a tremendous season for the Dawgs, making it as a Heisman finalist.

After leading the Dawgs to their second championship in a row, many have labeled Bennett the greatest quarterback in UGA history.

Bennett is expected to enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]