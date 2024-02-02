Stetson University debuts art exhibit, shows political themes still relevant a century later

A new art exhibit at a Central Florida university represents how political themes from over a century ago still hold today.

Stetson University’s Hand Art Gallery, “The Beauty of Politics: Oscar Bluemner and Luca Molnar,” explores political themes from 1913.

One of the themes in the campus gallery in DeLand features the 1913 Silk Mill Strike, a labor movement in New Jersey.

The strike influenced artists and writers, including German American modernist painter Oscar Bluemner, to create pieces that show the economic struggle.

Artist Luca Molnar’s collection of work is also displayed in the Stetson University gallery.

The university said the main message behind the strike centered on how technology increased production, but the need for skilled labor decreased.

This mirrors the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike.

