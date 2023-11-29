Steuben County, deputies contract dispute unfolds. Here's what to know

Deputies Association of the County of Steuben and Steuben County management have been without a contract agreement for the past three years, since Jan. 1, 2021, officials said.

An arbitration decision was recently made on the contract dispute by the New York State Public Employee Relations Board, PERB.

Here is a look at the contract dispute and the thoughts of each party.

Deputies Association points to 'unjust' county action

The Deputies Association, which currently consists of 36 sworn law enforcement officers, and County Management have been unable to reach an agreement during negotiations and proceeded into the process of mediation and arbitration through the New York State Public Employee Relations Board.

By law, the Deputies Association does not have the right to strike, and therefore all disputes are resolved by PERB, according to the Deputies Assocation. During this process PERB assigned an independent third-party arbitrator who listened to testimony from both the Deputies Association and Steuben County Management.

The arbitrator issued a ruling on Sept. 25, 2023, that would encompass the years of 2021 and 2022, according to the Deputies Association, but Steuben County has failed to provide the pay increase mandated by the award.

In a letter sent out in response, the Deputies Association said, “We as members of the Deputies Association are also taxpayers in the County of Steuben and believe that the actions of County Management are unjust, unfair and not fiscally responsible while considering the public safety crisis facing our local community and communities across the nation."

Steuben County calls decision 'unprecedented'

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said the county has been in contract negotiations with the Deputies Association from 2021-23 and were not able to come to an agreement.

Steuben County management attempted to reach an agreement with the Deputies Association by proposing increases that would raise deputy’s wages 16.2% over three years, he said, but they were continuously rejected by the Deputies Association.

Although no member of Steuben County administration or personnel has been served with the decision of the arbitration panel, Wheeler said they are aware an award was posted on the PERB website.

The majority decision of that panel, which includes a member of the Deputies Association, exceeded the amounts requested by the Deputies Association at arbitration, the county claims, which they say is unprecedented in New York State labor relations.

Wheeler said that is why the county is currently evaluating the decision with its labor counsel. He also said the county's hope to provide a meaningful increase in 2022 and 2023 and begin negotiations on a new contract for 2024 and beyond was hampered by the Deputies Association's decision to work through arbitration, which he said takes a great deal of time.

“We hold great respect for the work of the members of the Deputies Association, and we hope this is amicably resolved in the near future,” Wheeler said.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Steuben County sheriff's deputies contract battle. What to know