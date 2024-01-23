Steuben County to host job fair Wednesday morning in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Emergency Services and Steuben County Public Health will be hosting a joint job fair on Wednesday to introduce job openings and upcoming part-time positions to those looking for opportunities in the area.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Steuben County Civil Defense Building located at 7220 NY-54 in Bath. Representatives from Public Health, Emergency Services and Steuben County Personnel will be available to answer questions about open opportunities.

The job fair will showcase open opportunities for 911 dispatchers and upcoming part-time positions for EMTs and paramedics, among others. If you’re interested in attending, you can register at the following link to upload your resume, choose your position preferences and let representatives know to expect you. Those who sign up in advance will receive a custom Public Health tote bag.

If you’re unable to attend the event but are still interested in an open position, fill out the registration survey and someone will contact you.

