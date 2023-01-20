Steuben County man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after child porn guilty plea

A Steuben County man who pleaded guilty last October to child pornography charges will serve 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa imposed the sentence this week in the case of John Fadden, 49, of Savona, a registered Level 3 sex offender.

Fadden pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual who has a prior conviction involving the sexual abuse of a child, and could have faced up to 20 years in prison.

In March 2021, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two cybertip reports from Yahoo! Inc. that in February and March of that year, user john_fadden@yahoo.com uploaded approximately 185 image files of suspected child pornography, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who handled the case.

In October 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Fadden’s residence and seized nine electronic devices and storage media. A forensic analysis recovered about 278 images on those devices, McGuire said.

Fadden was convicted in 1991, 1992, and 2001 of first-degree sexual abuse for sexual contact with an individual under the age of 11.

In 2013, he was convicted for failing to report a change of address/status within 10 days, as required by law of sex offenders.

The latest charge was the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and New York State Police.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Steuben County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn plea