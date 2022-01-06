Steuben County Sheriff's Office K-9 locates missing Town of Corning teenager

A teenage girl who went missing from her Town of Corning home is safe thanks to the efforts of a Steuben County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit.

About 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a parent reported the 16-year-old girl was missing from the residence in the Spencer Hill area, according to Sheriff Jim Allard.

Deputies initiated a search and brought in K-9 Twiggy to assist. The dog was able to track the girl to a trail at Spencer Crest Nature Center, which is within about two miles of her home, Allard said.

Following Twiggy's lead, deputies were able to locate the missing teen in the woods near the trail.

Twiggy, a K-9 with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, located a missing teen early Jan. 5, 2022 in the Town of Corning.

Coronavirus: In 30 minutes, 360 COVID-19 test kits were gone. Are more coming to Steuben County?

For subscribers: It was the Carnegie Library, now SUNY Broome culinary students are reviving local landmark

Politics: What to know about Gov. Hochul's agenda: Addressing worker shortages, homelessness, crime

She was shoeless, coatless and suffering from apparent hypothermia and frostbite, Allard said.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel treated the girl at the scene, and she was then transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

The search took about two hours, Allard said. The sheriff's office was involved in some missing persons searches last year that resulted in recovery of bodies, and it was good to have a more positive ending this time, he said.

Twiggy is one of three K-9s on duty with the sheriff's office and recently celebrated his fourth birthday.

New York State Police assisted the sheriff's office in the search effort.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Missing Town of Corning teenager found by Steuben County sheriff K-9