Steuben's Sempolinski quickly picks up support in bid for 148th District Assembly seat

Steuben County resident Joe Sempolinski has quickly picked up support in his bid to succeed Joe Giglio in the state Assembly.

Sempolinski, a former congressman, on Friday announced his candidacy for the 148th District seat that covers the southwestern corner of Steuben County, plus all of Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.

The announcement was followed by endorsements from state senators Tom O’Mara and George Borrello, both fellow Republicans.

Sempolinski is currently Giglio’s chief of staff. The longtime assemblyman is not seeking another term.

“This district is my home,” Sempolinski said. “There is no one who can serve this area like I can. I have spent years working with people throughout this district on both the state and federal issues that impact their lives and livelihoods, as a congressman, staff member and as a private citizen. I can hit the ground running in Albany as no other candidate can.”

Joe Sempolinski

Sempolinski previously led Rep. Tom Reed’s New York-based staff in the 23rd Congressional District. Sempolinski won a special election in August 2022 to serve out the remainder of Reed’s term following his resignation that May. The Canisteo resident has also served as Steuben County Republican Party chairman.

“I can be the most effective voice possible for the people of this district,” Sempolinski said. “And the people don’t have to take my word for it because I’ve done it already. I represented every piece of the 148th Assembly District during my time in Congress and I was able to be successful despite a shortened term and serving in the minority. This experience, plus my time as Chief of Staff for this very office, means I can deliver for this region in a way no one else could.”

O’Mara, a former assemblyman whose 58th Senate District overlaps with part of the 148th Assembly District, said Sempolinski “has the experience necessary” for the seat in Albany. Borrello’s 57th District in the Senate also shares voters with the 148th Assembly District. Borrello said Sempolinski “knows Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben counties as well as anyone.”

Entertainment: Bull's Eye Saloon & Axe Throwing ready to make mark on Hornell. What to know about debut

“Our district needs a true conservative to stand up against the madness that we have seen such as the so-called ‘bail reform’, out of control spending, insane energy policies and an extremist far left social agenda,” said Sempolinski. “You don’t have to ask how I will vote on these issues because you have seen how I voted in Congress.”

Sempolinski resides with his wife Angie, a Hinsdale school teacher, and their two daughters.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Sempolinski running for 148th District Assembly seat, nets GOP support