COVID-19 vaccine vial maker Stevanato eyes $7 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Italy's Stevanato Group S.p.A., a maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccine and other healthcare products, said on Wednesday it was seeking a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

Founded by billionaire Sergio Stevanato, the company said in its filing that a total of 40 million shares would be offered for sale priced between $21 and $24 each. The IPO would raise $960 million at the top end of that range.

About 30% of those shares will be offered by the Stevenato family holding, an existing investor. The proceeds from those shares will not go to the company.

Padua-based Stevanato Group started in 1949 as Soffieria Stella, a specialty glass manufacturer that was the precursor to the medical packaging company.

The company started its international expansion in 2015 after the purchase of a primary packaging company in Slovakia.

Stevanato, whose IPO plans were reported by Reuters in February, will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "STVN".

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Portugal posts over 3,000 new COVID-19 infections

    Portugal reported more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since February, data showed on Wednesday, as authorities pondered further measures to bring under control a worrying surge in infections. Wednesday's 3,285 new cases, a nearly 40% jump from the same day last week, brought the total number of infections in Portugal, a country of just over 10,000 million, to 896,026 since the pandemic started. Nearly 90% of cases in Portugal are of the Delta variant.

  • US job openings rise to record high, layoffs hit record low

    U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers. The number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April, the Labor Department said Wednesday. The figures point to a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs.

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    Descriptions like "income investor" and "value investor" are thrown around as if they're mutually exclusive. There aren't very many stocks that provide solid dividends that are also available at an attractive valuation. Here are three dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now.

  • 3 Under the Radar Penny Stocks With Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    Let’s take a look away from the headline-grabbing market giants, and head into the world of penny stocks. Traditionally, these were stocks priced at just pennies per share – that’s the old English copper penny, when it was 240 pence to the pound – but nowadays the ‘pennies’ are stocks with share prices under $5. The penny stocks offer retail investors a series of advantages, all connected. Their low price makes the cost of entry to the market affordable – a relatively small investment can net a

  • Philippine Peso Slumps to One-Year Low as Import Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso dropped to its lowest level in more than a year amid rising volatility and a spike in imports and oil prices.Yet analysts expect the recent weakness -- which has made the currency the worst performer in Asia over the past month -- may not last.While it touched 49.910 per dollar Wednesday and could test the 50 level before long, analysts say a rebound is in order given that consumer demand remains weak, which could cap purchases of the greenback to pay for impor

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner has often said: "Winners keep on winning." In other words, don't be afraid to buy a stock just because its share price has appreciated significantly -- those stocks can still be great places to put your money.

  • What the stock market’s ‘black swan’ index hitting an all-time high tells us

    In fact, the June reading was 20% higher even than the highest the SKEW reached during the U.S. stock market’s February-March 2020 waterfall decline. To illustrate, imagine there are two groups of investors: permabears, who more or less permanently think that stock prices are about to fall, and the mainstream consensus, which is bullish. Consider the Crash Confidence Index, a periodic survey introduced in 1989 by Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller.

  • Dispatch from Bangalore

    A startup founder, who hasn’t had much sleep all week, woke up on a recent Sunday to a phone call from his co-founder. For the founder, who had several calls scheduled with many high-profile Silicon Valley investors later in the day, talking this developer out of leaving the job quickly became the top agenda item for the rest of the weekend. There’s a joke among many startup founders in Bangalore that hiring two to three engineers is currently more time-consuming and cumbersome than securing a fresh round of funding.

  • This Low-Risk Stock Is a Long-Term Winner

    Here's one high-yield stock that is hard to beat for dividend investors. And it's about to get even more attractive.

  • Can These 2 Beaten-Down Biotechs Rebound? Cathie Wood Thinks So.

    As biotech investors, we would love our favorite companies to report success with every candidate. The failure of certain investigational products in clinical trials is all part of the biotech business. Not if you follow superstar investor Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich

    Cathie Wood has recently become a household name for many stock pickers. Cathie Wood invests with a long-term mindset, focusing on innovative technologies rather than short-term catalysts. CEO Elon Musk has long said that manufacturing efficiency would be one of Tesla's greatest advantages, and now the company has data to back that bold claim.

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers Could Be a Bigger Winner Than AMC Over the Next 5 Years

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has certainly been a big winner so far this year with its shares nearly doubling in value after soaring more than 500% at one point. Here are three reasons why Sundial Growers could be a bigger winner than AMC over the next five years. Meanwhile, the trend is a friend to Sundial Growers.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    For more than a decade, Wall Street and investors have focused their attention on growth stocks. That's because historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the nation's central bank made it easy to access cheap capital.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth. While there are plenty of fantastic stocks and funds to choose from, this one Vanguard exchange-traded fund can limit your risk while putting you on the path to becoming a multimillionaire. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) tracks the stock market as a whole, and it contains 3,791 stocks from a wide variety of industries.

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.

  • AMC Entertainment Shareholders Are Making a Huge Mistake

    The most surprising stock of 2021 is probably AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), the world's largest movie theater chain. Any objective observer would view the company as being in very dire straits; after all, AMC is saddled with billions in debt, reeling from the global pandemic, and facing a highly uncertain recovery amid the streaming revolution and compressed theatrical windows. Retail investors apparently see the stock as a reopening play and a short squeeze candidate, while also also betting their online community will keep buying and holding the stock.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy under $20. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can click to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20. Dividend investing has existed in the finance world for as long as one can remember. Perhaps […]

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...