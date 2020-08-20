How Steve Bannon allegedly duped Trump's supporters into funding 'lavish lifestyle' with a 'fraudulent' border wall campaign

REUTERS

Thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters were duped by his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and others into supporting an online crowdfunding effort to build the president’s long-promised border wall, federal prosecutors have alleged.

The indictment of Mr Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea was the result of what prosecutors described as an illegal scheme which “defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction” along the US-Mexico border.

Instead, the four men were accused of setting up the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign, which raised over $25 million, to fund their own lavish lifestyles — funnelling that money through sham nonprofits created with the sole purpose of concealing payments the men were making to themselves.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement on Thursday. “The defendants allegedly engaged in fraud when they misrepresented the true use of donated funds. As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth.”

Despite the group of men assuring donors that Mr Kolfage would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” from the campaign, the indictment went on to allege that the US Air Force veteran “covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to We Build the Wall”.

Mr Bannon was alleged to have received over $1 million, some of which the indictment said he used to cover personal expenses.

All four of the men were charged with taking part in the creation of shell companies and fake invoices, with the indictment citing text messages between Mr Kolfage and Mr Badolato discussing the “confidential” payments.

Mr Bannon and the other men involved in the alleged scheme described themselves as a “volunteer organisation” dedicated to advancing the president’s agenda, and one of his most fundamental campaign promises during the 2016 election.

The indictments were unsealed on Thursday in a Manhattan federal court.

