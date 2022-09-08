Steve Bannon arrives at court to surrender

Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon arrived at a New York court on Thursday. He's expected to surrender on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Sept. 8) (AP VIdeo/Aaron Ranen)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders in New York on charges related to border wall fund

    The case is expected to echo aspects of a previous federal criminal case that accused Bannon and others of duping donors to a border wall fund.

  • New Giants reliever Luis Ortiz has long-running ties to childhood team

    Luis Ortiz grew up in Sanger, a small city just east of Fresno, and naturally, Tim Lincecum and Matt Cain were two of his favorite Giants.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to De

  • ECB Lifts Interest Rates Again Keeping Pace With the Fed

    The European Central Bank lifted interest rates for a second consecutive meeting to contain inflation, even though the economic outlook has worsened.

  • Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors amid criminal border wall fundraising probe

    Steve Bannon, the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors Thursday as he faces new charges in a criminal indictment involving an alleged border wall fundraising scam. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Washington.

  • Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York, face new criminal indictment

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon faces new state charges in New York tied to his private "We Build the Wall" campaign, according to a report. He plans to turn himself in on Thursday.

  • Steve Bannon surrenders to face New York criminal charges in border wall case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday surrendered to New York authorities to face state charges in an indictment related to Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The charges are expected to be announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Bannon, 68, and three other men had been charged by federal prosecutors in August 2020 with defrauding donors in a private $25 million fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall.

  • Police confirm search at Las Vegas county official’s home in connection with local journalist’s murder

    Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German.

  • A judge removed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from elected office over his role in the Capitol attack

    A New Mexico judge declared the Capitol attack an insurrection and invokved a constitutional clause to remove a rioter from a county commission seat.

  • Senate gay marriage bill negotiators to meet on how to advance the legislation before midterms

    Bipartisan senators aim to pass gay marriage legislation before the midterms, but a handful of key hurdles remain, including on religious protections.

  • Lea Michele Sends Son Off to 'Little School' the Same Day She Joins Funny Girl : 'Mama Before Anything'

    “I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning,” the Glee alum shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday

  • Luke Donald inundated with LIV requests to play in the Ryder Cup

    Luke Donald was only appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last month, but he has already received several calls from former Ryder Cup team-mates who have jumped ship to join the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and are desperate to know where they stand for next year’s match.

  • In a sign of more Trumpworld infighting, Peter Navarro called Jared Kushner 'the Rasputin son-in-law' and one of the 'worst' Trump staffers

    In August, Navarro accused Kushner of faking cancer to sell copies of his memoir.

  • Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area

    Indian and Chinese soldiers began pulling back from one of the key friction points on their disputed border on Thursday as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India’s defense ministry said. "The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the ministry said in a statement. The disengagement followed a 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July, it said.

  • Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

    The people under the revival tent hooted as Michael Flynn strode across the stage, bopping and laughing, singing the refrain into his microphone and encouraging the audience to sing along to the transgressive rock anthem. The emcee introduced him as “America’s General,” but to those in the audience, Flynn is far more than that: martyr, hero, leader, patriot, warrior. The retired lieutenant general, former national security adviser, onetime anti-terrorism fighter, is now focused on his next task: building a movement centered on Christian nationalist ideas, where Christianity is at the center of American life and institutions.

  • Florida judge faces criticism following order in Trump case

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is facing sharp criticism following her decision this week to grant a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida property last month. Cannon on Monday authorized an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago as part of a probe into Trump's inappropriate retention of sensitive material from the White House. The order came over the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said a so-called special master was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents.

  • Steve Bannon Turns Himself In To New York Authorities

    The former White House adviser is facing state-level charges after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump over federal fraud allegations.

  • Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

    Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text's writing style.

  • Tucker Carlson Goes After John Fetterman's Health In Ugly Attack

    The Fox News host said the Senate candidate, who recently had a stroke, is "brain damaged" and "can't even talk."

  • California heat wave smashes records as hottest day approaches

    The state is preparing for rolling blackouts on Tuesday as forecasters predict the heat wave will continue to smash its own records.