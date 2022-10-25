Steve Bannon associate back on trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ fraud case in NYC

A former Steve Bannon associate was back on trial in Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday, accused of stealing millions from Trump supporters who donated money to the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

Timothy Shea’s first prosecution ended in a mistrial in June, after one of the jurors alleged the case against the Colorado businessman was part of a government “witch hunt.”

Shea, who owns an energy drink company that claims to sell “liberal tears,” is one of four men the feds charged in the “We Build the Wall” fraud case in 2020.

Two others pleaded guilty in April to the scheme that screwed over supporters of Trump’s signature immigration policy to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wikstrom told jurors that Shea, Bannon, and two others who pleaded guilty in April, Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato, coordinated to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the pot of small donations.

“This is a case about lies. About lies used to raise money. About lies used to steal money and about lies to cover it up,” said Wikstrom during the government’s opening argument. “Whether you are for or against a border wall, no one should be a victim of fraud.”

Trump pardoned Bannon of the federal charges during his last hours in the White House. The Manhattan district attorney filed new ones against the Trump strategist in September, whose presidential pardon didn’t encompass state prosecution. He has pleaded not guilty.

In his repurposed opening argument, Shea’s lawyer John Meringolo appeared to take inspiration from the juror who temporarily got his client off the hook. He asked panelists to scrutinize where and when the alleged events took place.

“They didn’t give you the whole picture,” said Meringolo. “Is there a venue in this case?”