Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in 1/6 case
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Steve BannonPolitical figure
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Bannon was found guilty after a trial that lasted around five days in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.
He faces up to two years in a federal lockup when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.
The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just under three hours before returning the verdict.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW