Steve Bannon: Ex-Trump aide blames fraud charge on people trying to stop border wall as he leaves court

Steve Bannon has claimed that federal charges brought against him and three other men in an allegedly fraudulent crowdfunding campaign are an attempt to "stop people who want to build" a US-Mexico border wall supported by Donald Trump.

"This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall," the president's former adviser said as he left US District Court in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on Thursday. He faces up to 40 years in prison, if convicted.

