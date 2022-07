The Daily Beast

Al Drago/Bloomberg via GettyThe revelation that Donald Trump was glued to Fox News for two hours while the Capitol was sacked on Jan. 6 did not shock the hosts of The New Abnormal.The news from Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing that really struck Molly Jong-Fast was that instead of trying to stop the violence, Trump wanted to call senators and pressure them to throw out the election results or delay the certification.And of course he talked to Rudy Giuliani.“Rudy’s always the first call