Steve Bannon guilty of criminal contempt of Congress

Associated Press

IndyCar champion Alex Palou insisted Friday he wasn't lying last month when he told The Associated Press he was happy driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, wasn't talking to any other teams, and was set to return to the No. 10 next season. Well, something dramatically changed in the four weeks since Palou tried to remove his name from the rumor mill of drivers headed to Arrow McLaren SP next season. Now both Ganassi and McLaren Racing believe they have the 25-year-old Spaniard under contract for next season in a fight likely to be decided by lawyers. Chip Ganassi last week said he picked up the exclusive option he held on Palou, while McLaren head Zak Brown said he's signed Palou to drive for him.