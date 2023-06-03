Steve Bannon hit out at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she should be challenged by 'Real MAGA'

Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Barry Reeger/AP Photo, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Steve Bannon criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for supporting the debt-ceiling deal.

He said that she and Rep. Jim Jordan should face primary challenges from "Real MAGA."

Bannon and Greene were once allies, but he appears to disapprove of her ties with Kevin McCarthy.

Steve Bannon criticized his former ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to support the debt-ceiling deal and called for her to be challenged in the next primary.

Bannon, a former strategist for ex-President Donald Trump, wrote on the conservative social-media platform Gettr that Greene and Rep. Jim Jordan should face primary challenges by "Real MAGA."

He made the comment in response to a Politico article that detailed how the two representatives helped House Speaker Kevin McCarthy get his debt deal through.

The deal raised the debt ceiling until January 2025, ensuring the US avoided a default.

While the House of Representatives voted 314-117 in favor of the deal, it faced some opposition from the more hardline right and left wings of the parties.

Greene, a member of the highly conservative Freedom Caucus, voted in favor of the deal, despite the caucus' opposition to it.

This move, combined with her previous support of McCarthy in his bid to become House Speaker, appears to have angered MAGA Republican Bannon.

In another post on Gettr, Bannon wrote: "The 149 must be held accountable for the most Anti-MAGA vote in history."

Greene was once a frequent critic of McCarthy, but the two have formed an unlikely alliance.

The Georgia congresswoman has held on to her seat since she first took office in 2021. All House seats, including hers, will be up for election in 2024.

