Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee investigation

The Justice Department has charged Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide documents and testimony to investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House referred Bannon to the Justice Department for prosecution last month after he refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena. The move is a major victory for the Jan. 6 select committee, which has viewed Bannon’s recalcitrance as a stumbling block in their probe, encouraging other potential witnesses to stonewall investigators.