Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee investigation

Kyle Cheney, Betsy Woodruff Swan and Nicholas Wu
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Justice Department has charged Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide documents and testimony to investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House referred Bannon to the Justice Department for prosecution last month after he refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena. The move is a major victory for the Jan. 6 select committee, which has viewed Bannon’s recalcitrance as a stumbling block in their probe, encouraging other potential witnesses to stonewall investigators.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen, 14, charged with attempted murder in DeBary drug deal shooting

    The Volusia County Sheriff's Office stated that the juvenile had been ordered to write an essay on obeying the law for a past firearms violation.

  • EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued almost three dozen subpoenas as it aggressively seeks information about the origins of the attack and what former President Donald Trump did — or didn’t do — to stop it. The panel is exploring several paths simultaneously, demanding testimony from Trump’s inner circle about his actions that day as well as from outside advisers who organized the rally he spoke at the morning of Jan. 6 and allies who strategized about how to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. The committee is expected to issue more subpoenas as some witnesses, especially those closest to Trump, have indicated they won’t comply or refused to answer questions.

  • Powell or Brainard? Biden weighs his pick for U.S. Fed chair

    President Joe Biden is still weighing whether to keep Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term or elevate Fed Governor Lael Brainard to the post, an administration official said on Wednesday. The White House is cognizant of pressure from both moderates and progressives within the Democratic Party about the choice. Biden met with both candidates for the job last week, and a decision is expected in the coming weeks.

  • Visiting Chinese professor fights off armed robber using martial arts in LA

    A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress

    The indictment is a first: No one has been prosecuted for contempt of Congress when executive privilege was asserted.

  • Chris Christie Dishes on What Turned Him Off Working for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Chris Christie withdrew from consideration to be Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff in 2018, multiple outlets reported it was for family considerations and that the ex-governor was not officially offered the gig.But that may not be the full story. In his new book, Republican Rescue, due out next week from Threshold Editions and obtained by The Daily Beast, Christie claims that he was, indeed, offered the powerful position—

  • Fugitive Jan. 6 Rioter Makes Insanely Desperate Plea on Belarus State TV

    Belarus 1 / YoutubeEvan Neumann of Mill Valley, California is the newly minted star of state television in Minsk, Belarus.Neumann, who is wanted in the U.S. on six criminal charges related to the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6—including two felonies for assaulting an officer—was featured in the Belarusian state TV special, “Goodbye, America,” which aired in full on Thursday. He recounted a treacherous journey through forested borderlands that landed him in Minsk and expressed his unwillingness

  • Woman caught on video throwing soup in face of restaurant manager after argument

    The woman who threw the soup is facing criminal charges, according to police in Temple, Texas.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

    Gosar faces potential censure by the House after posting a video that he says was "truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."

  • New Oklahoma National Guard leader changes COVID-19 vaccine policy

    New Adjutant General Thomas Mancino updated the Oklahoma National Guard's COVID-19 vaccine policy in his first full day on the job.

  • White House Mocks 'Active Imagination' That Trump's Still Conducting Foreign Policy

    The former president claimed he was sending his "envoy ambassador" to the Kosovo-Serbia border. The White House said he doesn't have one.

  • The Biden White House mocked Trump's claim to have an 'envoy ambassador' making foreign visits for him

    A White House official said Trump had an "active imagination" after the former president said sent an "envoy ambassador" to the Kosovo-Serbia border.

  • 'Unbalanced' Trump Fanatic Who Took An Arsenal To The Capitol On Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty

    Lonnie Coffman, who brought guns and Molotov cocktails to D.C., told a staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz that he wanted to "help with the election fraud he saw.”

  • U.S. court voids emissions rules for heavy-duty truck trailers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday tossed out greenhouse gas emissions rules for heavy-duty truck trailers, ruling two government agencies had exceeded their authority. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2016 set rules for the first time requiring trailer manufacturers to adopt fuel-saving technologies like side skirts and automatic tire pressure systems. The administration of then-President Barack Obama said it was important to regulate the fuel efficiency of the trailer portion of commercial tractor-trailers "because large tractor-trailers account for 60% of the fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions from heavy-duty vehicles."

  • 'Democracy has to be the answer': Aberdeen man announces intention to run for U.S. Senate

    A former university professor and retired military man has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

  • Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

    Thirty-five years ago, Burkina Faso's radical leader Thomas Sankara sent 600 youngsters, most of them orphans, to train in Cuba -- a scheme, he declared, that would steer the country to a new dawn.

  • Iowa judge won't lead selection panel after favoritism claim by Gov. Kim Reynolds

    Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a letter that it is only the second time in Iowa history that a governor has taken such a step.

  • Deer with arrows through heads horrify neighbors of south Charlotte greenway

    “I’ve seen reports like this for a long time ... It’s pretty disturbing,” Chris Matthews of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation said.

  • Plessy v Ferguson upheld segregation – now Plessy’s family seeks a pardon

    125 years after the landmark ruling, Plessy and Ferguson descendants and the New Orleans district attorney are seeking a posthumous pardon In 1896, Homer Plessy was convicted for boarding a whites-only car in Louisiana. 125 years later, his descendants are seeking a posthumous pardon. Photograph: Barry Lewis/In Pictures/Getty Images On 7 June 1892, an act of bravery undertaken by a free man of color in segregated Louisiana had historic consequences. Homer Plessy, a New Orleans shoemaker of mixed