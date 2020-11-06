Steve Bannon loses his defense counsel after calling for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court on August 20, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Bannon and three other defendants have been indicted for allegedly defrauding donors in a $25 million border wall fundraising campaign. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Steve Bannon's defense counsel told a federal judge on Friday that it was withdrawing from the case.

The news comes after Bannon called for beheading Dr. Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI.

Bannon was arrested in August and charged with fraud in connection with a fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Steve Bannon, who faces charge of defrauding donors to right-wing causes, has lost his defense counsel after publicly calling for the murder of top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chris Wray, director of the FBI.

In a Nov. 6 letter to US District Judge Analis Torres, attorney William Burck said that his firm, Quinn Emanuel, "intends to move to withdraw" from the case.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Bannon said President Trump should behead government employees he perceives as disloyal. "I'd put the heads on pikes," he said on his podcast. "I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats."

Twitter immediately suspended an account linked to the podcast. YouTube and Facebook also removed videos of the episode from their platform, although neither has removed the show itself.

Bannon was arrested in August and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors accuse him of misusing funds raised to build a wall along the southern border.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider