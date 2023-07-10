Steve Bannon must pony up $500K in unpaid legal fees, judge rules

Steve Bannon was ordered Monday to pay nearly $500,000 to his former legal team.

The law firm of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron sued Bannon in February, claiming he’d paid only $375,000 of the more than $850,000 he owed for legal representation across multiple years.

Bannon, 69, argued that he paid in full and terminated his relationship with the firm in January 2022.

But the lawyers successfully convinced Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arlene Bluth that Bannon continued using their services through November 2022 and owed an additional $480,487.87.

Bannon “cannot receive the benefit of plaintiff’s legal representation and then insist he need not pay for it. And [Bannon] did not claim, for instance, that the partial payments he made were limited solely to the [Manhattan Federal Court] case,” Bluth wrote.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, a well-known firm that once beefed with New York Knicks owner James Dolan, began representing Bannon in November 2020.

At that time, Bannon had been charged in federal court with fraud. Along with three other men, Bannon was accused of establishing a fake fund-raiser to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, then taking the money for himself.

Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon in the federal case hours before his term ended. The other three accused fraudsters were convicted and sentenced to multiple years in prison.

But Bannon’s legal troubles did not end there. He was later subpoenaed by the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee. Davidoff Hutcher & Citron helped Bannon fight the subpoena, but the efforts eventually ended with Bannon being sentenced to four months behind bars. That sentence has been stayed pending appeal.

While Trump pardoned Bannon in the federal fraud case, he was later charged in New York State court in connection with the same scheme. Between those charges being filed and his February 2023 court appearance, Bannon changed attorneys.

The trial on money laundering charges is scheduled for May 2024.

Bannon promised to appeal Monday’s ruling, according to NBC News, so Davidoff Hutcher & Citron likely won’t be paid anytime soon.