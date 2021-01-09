Steve Bannon’s podcast removed from YouTube hours after Giuliani interview (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bannon’s podcast has been removed from YouTube hours after Rudy Giuliani appeared and blamed the Trump riot on Democrats.

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was a guest on Mr Bannon’s War Room podcast and said that Mr Trump’s opponents were to blame caused it by “censoring and suppressing" his supporters.

Five people, including a US Capitol police officer, died in the violence that was incited by the outgoing president to try and overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Now Mr Bannon’s podcast has been taken down by YouTube for violating their terms of service, reports the Washington Examiner.

"Most of them hadn't come there with implements to do it and also led on by people from, you know, groups that are experts at it," said the former mayor of New York.

"Believe me, Trump people were not scaling the wall. So there's nothing to it that he incited anything.

"And also there's equal if not more responsibility on the fascists who now running the Democrat Party, who have imposed censorship on these people, who have been singling them out for unfair treatment since the IRS started going after conservative groups.

“The media may deny it, but those people know it. They know their freedom of religion is being taken away. They know their freedom of speech is virtually decimated.”

It was the latest social media ban handed out to a right-wing personality on a day that also saw Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter.

Mr Giuliani also spoke at the rally before the MAGA mob descended on the Capitol, and tweeted that they were on the “right side of history."

