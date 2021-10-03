  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Steve Bannon predicts 'sweeping victory' for MAGA movement in next elections, tells NBC 'shock troops' need to be prepared to take over

Alia Shoaib
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

  • Steve Bannon said "shock troops" should be ready to take over the state when the next GOP president takes office.

  • Donald Trump's former adviser predicted a sweeping victory for MAGA politics in the next election.

  • Bannon said that Donald Trump's agenda had been delayed by the challenges of having to fill federal roles.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Steve Bannon said that "shock troops" need to be prepared to take over and "deconstruct" the state when the next Republican president is elected, reports say.

Bannon made the comments in a phone call to NBC News following reports that he had met with Trump political appointees on Wednesday to discuss how they could help the next Republican president.

"If you're going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately," Bannon told NBC. "I gave 'em fire and brimstone."

Bannon, who ran Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and later served as an adviser to the president, told NBC that he wants to see pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies when the next Republican president takes office.

He said that Trump's agenda was delayed by the challenges of quickly filling approximately 4,000 posts at federal agencies, NBC said.

"We're going to have a sweeping victory in 2022, and that's just the preamble to a sweeping victory in 2024, and this time we're going to be ready - and have a MAGA perspective, MAGA policies, not the standard Republican policies," Bannon told the outlet.

MAGA is a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Bannon described a 2024 electoral victory as a "second term" for Trump, reported NBC.

The launch party at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday where Bannon spoke was hosted by a new organization called the Association of Republican Presidential Appointees, NBC said.

It aims to be a resource for future GOP officials to tap into to fill federal jobs quickly, the outlet reported.

Approximately 200 former officials from various Republican administrations attended, a person at the event told NBC.

"There are so many statutes and regulations as well as agency and departmental policies. It can be very overwhelming when you first come in," Jeffrey Scott Shapiro, one of the organizers of the group, told NBC.

"This is an organization that has a very narrow, clear, and much-needed purpose, and, once it is operational, I think it could do a lot of good not just for the Republican Party but for the country."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bannon fires up 'shock troops' for next GOP White House

    The former adviser to President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday night to a new association of Republican presidential appointees in Washington.

  • Steve Bannon Calls For 'Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' State As GOP Takes Oval Office

    Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.

  • SNL Debuts New Cast Member’s Spot-On Biden Impression in Season Premiere

    NBCLast season, Saturday Night Live navigated its way through the transition from Trump to Biden, first by miscasting Jim Carrey opposite Alec Baldwin, then by letting actual cast member Alex Moffat take on the presidential role and then by sidelining Biden altogether in favor of Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris.So how did the iconic show open its 47th season this week? With one of its brand new cast members, James Austin Johnson as the 46th president.Turns out Johnson, who before joining SNL was be

  • Duterte tells Philippines media his daughter is running for president in 2022 elections

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will retire instead of seeking the vice presidency next year after his presidential term ends, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: Duterte said he would not seek the vice presidency because national opinion polls indicated public opposition to his candidacy. The move would have allowed Duterte to remain in national politics, though his critics saw it as a means to shield himself from prosecution, according to the Times.Stay on to

  • AOC appeared to dunk on Kyrsten Sinema as progressives and moderates feud, saying there isn't anything 'maverick' about protecting the rich

    Progressive and moderate Democrats have been feuding over key aspects of Biden's domestic agenda, including infrastructure and social spending.

  • Corey Lewandowski Finally Went Too Far—He Messed With the Money

    Alex WongLike bad breath, Corey Lewandowski keeps coming back, but he might have finally worn out his welcome in Trumpworld for good.According to allegations reported in Politico, the wife of a Republican donor claimed that Lewandowski “repeatedly touched her, including on her leg and buttocks, and spoke to her in sexually graphic terms” and “stalked” her throughout the evening. Oh yeah, he also “allegedly remarked on the size of his genitalia, described his sexual performance and showed [her] h

  • Sacramento Greek Festival underway Friday and Saturday

    The Sacramento Greek Festival is back in person this year after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. If you want to check out the Greek festival it’s happening Friday and Saturday at the Greek Orthodox Church across from McKinley Park.

  • Japan sets a date for historic wedding between Princess Mako and ‘ordinary’ college boyfriend

    Princess will renounce her title after marrying Kei Komuro

  • Top U.S. Official Apologizes In Haiti For Migrant Treatment: 'It Was Wrong'

    A Biden administration national security advisor made the remarks during a two-day trip after images of Haitian migrants went viral.

  • At first, I thought maybe Mayor Q’s Twitter account was hacked. But no, he said that

    Of course The Star Editorial Board isn’t “on the take” just because we questioned the concessions contracts at KCI Airport. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Democratic leaders have lost their mojo

    Analysis: In trying to enact President Joe Biden's agenda, party leaders are finding that they don't have the influence they once did on the rank and file.

  • Houston mom shot to death by neighbor's bullet as she slept in Georgia

    The victim's 17-year-old son recalls finding his mom's body laying in bed with a gunshot wound to her head inside their apartment near Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Japanese princess to marry despite criticism

    Authorities in Japan say that its Princess Mako will marry her former college classmate after all, following years of intense scrutiny and criticism that had cast their engagement in an unflattering light.It will take place October 26. The 29-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito got engaged to Kei Komuro in 2017. The pair initially captivated the public. But tabloid reports soon emerged about a financial dispute over a $35,000 debt that Komuro's mother allegedly owed to the mother's former fiance. Komuro has said the money was provided as a gift, not a loan.The scandal spread from tabloids to regular news media, gaining more traction when imperial family members were prompted to speak out.Come early 2018, the marriage was postponed.In August that year, Komuro left to attend law school in the U.S., and only returned early this week.Sporting a ponytail that set off widespread tabloid and television discussion about whether he was being disrespectful.Kyodo news agency has also reported that the princess is suffering from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).That echos the Empress of Japan's situation. She has struggled with what has been termed an "adjustment disorder" for years. Mako will leave the royal family upon her marriage, as is customary. None of the ceremonies that usually accompany a royal marriage will take place. Media reports have also said the princess will forgo the one-off payment of a million dollars, which she is entitled to.A recent poll by the daily Mainichi showed 38% of respondents supported the marriage, 35% opposed it, and 26% expressed no interest.

  • Subpoenas could shed light on how Jan. 6 rally came together

    The House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with its latest round of subpoenas, may uncover the degree to which former President Donald Trump, his campaign and White House were involved in planning the rally — which had been billed as a grassroots demonstration — that preceded the riot. Most of the organizers had worked on Trump’s presidential campaign or in his administration and could provide new details of how the rally that launched the violent attack came together. One of the people subpoenaed, whose firm was hired to provide event security that day, told The Associated Press he planned to cooperate.

  • Majority of Trump voters believe it's 'time to split the country' in two, new poll finds

    The survey also shows that both Democratic and Republican voters are worried about the effects of the other party's policies on them or someone close to them.

  • Russia hosts first royal wedding in over 100 years

    Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov tied the knot with Italian fiance Victoria Romanovna Bettarini at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg in an elaborate religious ceremony with hundreds of foreign guests in attendance.The Romanov dynasty ruled Russia for 300 years before Nicholas II abdicated in 1917. Nicholas II, his wife, and five children were killed by a revolutionary firing squad the following year.Royal Family expert Nicolas Polonsky described the event as "truly historical.""This is the Romanov family's first Italian lady. Never before has an Italian become a Russian princess. We are now witnessing a totally unique event," he said.George Mikhailovich was born in Spain to Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna of Russia - the self-proclaimed heir to Russia's imperial throne - and her husband Grand Duke Mikhail Pavlovich of Russia. He lived in France and Spain for most of his life.His great-grandfather, Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich, managed to escape Bolshevik violence during the 1917 revolution to Finland. He and his family later relocated to Western Europe.Bettarini, 39, converted to the Russian Orthodox faith last year and took the name Victoria Romanovna.

  • California's eviction moratorium ends, leaving tenants facing 'tsunami of evictions'

    Friday officially marked the countdown for the Golden State to insulate tenants from what one advocate called a looming “tsunami” of forced dislodgings.

  • A Florida nurse was reportedly fired after posting photos of a NICU baby with a birth defect on her Instagram

    The baby reportedly had gastroschisis, which is a birth defect of the abdominal wall in which intestines are found outside the body.

  • Siblings Battle Over 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO

    Look at all the familial love!

  • Medina Spirit romps to victory in Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit prevailed by five lengths in the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday for embattled trainer Bob Baffert.