Steve Bannon ranted outside a courthouse in DC, claiming MAGA will 'destroy the Democratic Party' and 'govern for 100 years'

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claimed without basis that the MAGA movement will rule the US for a "hundred years" after clinching "100 seats" in the next election.

At a Wednesday media appearance in Washington, DC, Trump ally and adviser Steve Bannon claimed without basis that the MAGA movement will take over the US and rule for a hundred years.

Bannon addressed the media on June 15 outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse after a three-hour court hearing, during which Bannon attempted to get the criminal contempt of Congress charges against him dropped. Judge Carl Nichols rejected Bannon's challenge, greenlighting the trial against the former Trump adviser. Bannon will be tried on July 18 on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to sit for a sworn deposition or give records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

On Wednesday, Bannon claimed without substantiation that the US will soon see a "populist uprising" of "Hispanics, African Americans, and working class people," and that MAGA-linked candidates will clinch government positions at the state and federal level.

"We're winning everywhere, we're gonna get 55 to 60% of the Hispanic vote this November, we're gonna get 50% of the African American male vote this November," Bannon said.

He added that he thought the MAGA movement will win an "80 to 100 seat pickup in the House of Representatives."

Bannon also made the baseless claim that MAGA candidates will sweep wins in the Senate, school boards, and state legislatures, and take the seats for "all the Secretaries of State."

"You're witnessing right now a political realignment like 1932. And we will govern for a hundred years after we win a hundred seats," Bannon said.

Bannon may have been referring to the 1932 event that the Senate's history archives describe as a "political tidal wave," in which Franklin Roosevelt won the presidency and the Democratic Party gained 97 seats on Capitol Hill, beating the Republicans three to one.

Bannon was asked by an off-screen individual if he wanted to "govern as a one-party government."

"I believe that we will destroy the Democratic Party as a national political institution," Bannon replied, railing against Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who he described as "neoliberal neo-cons."

The Wednesday appearance is not the first time Bannon has floated the idea of a MAGA takeover of the US government. In a December 2021 episode of his podcast, "War Room: Pandemic," Bannon discussed with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz the possibility of an "army of patriots" and "shock troops" taking over the US government.

Over the weekend, Bannon was heard raging on his podcast about the possibility of a Trump indictment over the January 6 Capitol riot. Bannon parroted Trump's groundless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and threatened to impeach "everybody in the DOJ," including Attorney General Merrick Garland, if Trump were indicted.

