Steve Bannon said being arrested on money laundering and conspiracy charges was 'one of the best days of my life'

A handcuffed Steve Bannon is led to his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on September 8, 2022. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, said getting arrested was "one of the best days" of his life.

Bannon earlier this week was arrested and charged with money laundering and conspiracy.

Prosecutors alleged Bannon had conspired to commit fraud through a sham crowdfunded charity to build a US-Mexico border wall.

Steve Bannon, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a scheme to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border, said the experience of being handcuffed marked one of his favorite days.

"It was a very powerful, spiritual day for me," he said in a segment of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk's podcast on Friday. "A lot of things came into high clarity."

He then called the event "one of the best days of my life."

"I was totally in the zone — as you say in sports — the entire time. They're not gonna shut me up," he continued.

Bannon, who served as an advisor to former President Donald Trump in the White House, was indicted Thursday on money laundering and conspiracy charges in connection to his role in the "We Build the Wall" organization, as Insider's Laura Italiano reported.

An indictment from the Manhattan district attorney's office alleged that Bannon had conspired with three men — Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, venture capitalist Andrew Badolato and Colorado businessman Timothy Shea — to launder money and commit fraud through a sham crowdfunded charity.

Back in 2020, federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon scammed people who donated with the intention of helping to erect a wall between the US and Mexico — the crux of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Millions of dollars poured in, and Bannon and the three men pocketed the money instead, prosecutors said.

"As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction," acting Manhattan US attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement at the time.

Story continues

"While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle."

Earlier this year, Kolfage and Badolato pleaded guilty in federal court. Neither has been sentenced yet. And Shea will be re-tried in October after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

"It's a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable," Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement, adding that Bannon and the three others defrauded thousands of people across the country.

Bannon received a pardon from Trump in the remaining days of his presidency. But as Insider's Tom Porter notes, presidential pardons are only applicable when it comes to federal crimes, meaning state prosecutors can investigate and file separate charges if they choose to do so.

Read the original article on Business Insider