Steve Bannon scheduled to turn himself in

Reuters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he was postponing an event to launch his re-election bid in affiliation with the Liberal Party after talks with the party's leader. Bolsonaro said in a televised interview from Dubai that the "marriage needs to be perfect" and indicated the Nov. 22 event would be canceled. "After message exchanges on Sunday, we have decided to postpone the affiliation ceremony," Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the Liberal Party, said in a statement.