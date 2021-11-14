Steve Bannon scheduled to turn himself in
The former Trump advisor is being charged with 2 counts of contempt of Congress for his alleged failure to comply with the investigation into Jan. 6.
The whole Bannon shtick, absurdly, is that he’s the little guy being bullied by a crooked elite looking, as ever, after their own interests, and terrified of the people and the people’s continuing president, Donald J Trump
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he was postponing an event to launch his re-election bid in affiliation with the Liberal Party after talks with the party's leader. Bolsonaro said in a televised interview from Dubai that the "marriage needs to be perfect" and indicated the Nov. 22 event would be canceled. "After message exchanges on Sunday, we have decided to postpone the affiliation ceremony," Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the Liberal Party, said in a statement.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as U.S. President Joe Biden faced more calls to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to tackle surging gasoline prices and push back against inflation running at the fastest pace in decades. Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingWest T
Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, registered as a presidential candidate Sunday for the country's upcoming election, the nation's election agency said in a statement. Why it matters: Gadhafi's presidential bid comes days after an international conference in Paris was held to pressure Libyan officials to hold a "free, fair, inclusive" presidential election next month.
Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and six assists to lead the Lakers to a 114-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to take up the National Defense Authorization Act this week likely will push Senate consideration of President Biden's Build Back Better social spending plan into December, piling more anxiety onto progressives.Why it matters: Liberal Democrats already were worried that House moderates' commitment to vote on the BBB (estimated at $1.75 trillion) was less than ironclad after the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which Biden is to sig
The management’s initial offer of 1%-a-year raise and 26% cut in salary for new hires seen as a wage squeeze during pandemic Nurses are applauded by police and firefighters as they leave Kaiser hospital at the end of their shift on May 14, 2020 in South San Francisco, California. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Across corporate America, relations between companies and their labor unions range from chilly to ice-cold. Not at Kaiser Permanente – the California-based healthcare giant. Kais
DABS has bought 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran after unstable and weak electricity caused by Taliban debts plunged the country into blackouts.
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor's letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.
“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.
Former President Donald Trump's family hotel company has reached a deal to sell the rights to its Washington, D.C., hotel for $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is in contract to acquire the lease, the newspaper said. The Trump International Hotel is in a historic building a few blocks from the White House that the Trump Organization leases from the U.S. government.
Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill
Who had “Madison Cawthorn foils Republican gerrymandering” on their 2021 bingo card? | Editorial
Don’t be fooled by the $1.75 trillion price tag on Biden’s domestic policy proposal. It will cost way more. | Letters to the Editor
China's recent displays of military activity and development have alarmed members of Congress and the Pentagon alike, but according to a former Reagan administration official, no one in office today has the right approach to keeping China at bay.
Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday he has no regrets hyping the infamous Steele dossier now that Special Counsel John Durham has further discredited the already debunked document.
The vice president has been at Biden's side during this administration's two major failures -- the crisis at the border, and the collapse of Afghanistan.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.