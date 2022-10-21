Steve Bannon sentenced for contempt of Congress

Associated Press

Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. This year, in their most forceful political move yet, they are wielding their considerable influence to oppose a second term for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, himself a Cherokee citizen, who is facing a tough reelection challenge after feuding with the tribes for nearly his entire first term. With the election just weeks away, five of the state's most powerful tribes jointly endorsed Stitt's Democratic opponent, Joy Hofmeister, the state’s public schools superintendent who has promised a more cooperative relationship with the tribal nations.